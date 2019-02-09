© 2020 WKSU
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Sen. Sherrod Brown Begins Second Leg of 'Dignity of Work' Tour

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published February 9, 2019 at 1:03 PM EST
Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown meets with teamsters in Ohio during a forum.

Ohio’s Democratic U.S. Senator is kicking off the second leg of his tour of the early presidential primary states. Sherrod Brown is closer to making a decision about a possible run for the White House.

Sherrod Brown said, like in Ohio, there are many Iowa communities dealing with the challenges of bad trade deals and globalization.

And Brown said people are gravitating towards his “Dignity of Work” message.

“I think that people everywhere have recognized that their work has not been rewarded the way it used to be -- that they’re working harder than ever," he said.

In New Hampshire, he’ll hold forums on several topics, including paid family leave.

The RNC has dismissed Brown’s tour as a “phony pro-workers’ agenda” that requires him to spend less time on his Ohio constituents.

Brown plans to decide whether he wants to run for president by March.

