© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

DeWine Calls Lack of Money for Road Projects an Impending Crisis

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published February 7, 2019 at 2:45 PM EST
photo of construction on I-270 at I-670 in Columbus
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state doesn't have any money for new road construction projects, and funding is falling short to make repairs to existing infrastructure. Gov. Mike DeWine says this is an impending crisis. And it’s looking more and more likely that the state will seek an gas tax increase to fill the hole. 

DeWine says it’s important to be honest and candid with Ohioans about ODOT's financial situation as they consider an increase to the gas tax. And DeWine notes the revenue that came in from Ohio Turnpike bonds issued under Gov. John Kasich for new projects was temporary. “This bond money has masked that and has been able to keep us on fairly level keel. Well, what happens when this bond money is no longer there is, we’re just gonna drop into this deep, deep, deep cliff.”

No official proposal has been made yet. The current gas tax is 28 cents a gallon.

A one-cent increase would equal about $67 million in extra revenue a year.

Tags

Government & PoliticsMike DeWineODOTOhio TurnpikeJohn Kasich
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content