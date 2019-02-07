© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

A Sixth Medical Marijuana Dispensary Gets its License in Ohio

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 7, 2019 at 2:25 PM EST
photo of The Botanist in Canton
TIM RUDELL
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Customers line up for the opening of The Botanist medical marijuana dispensary in Canton.

A sixth medical marijuana dispensary will soon be opening in Ohio. The state is starting to learn more about the patients who are seeking medical marijuana to treat any of 21 qualifying conditions.

A fifth dispensary opened in Wickliffe near Cleveland Wednesday, and a dispensary in East Liverpool is the sixth to get the go ahead to open. Mark Hamlin with the Ohio Department of Commerce, which oversees operational licenses, says prices are high now, but pot processors will be operational in March, along with those two dispensaries and maybe more.

“As the number of all of those expands, you start to see the number come down and settle into a more normal marketplace, and we expect to see that in Ohio as well.”

At the monthly meeting for the medical marijuana advisory committee, the Board of Pharmacy shared stats from software that’s tracking age and health conditions of more than 12 thousand patients. Most seek medical marijuana for chronic or severe pain. The state will review whether to add 6 more qualifying conditions.

Karen Kasler
