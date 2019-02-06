Lawmakers Consider Gas Tax Hike For Transportation Funding

The committee reviewing the financial situation facing the Ohio Department of Transportation heard testimony for a second day today – and is expected to release a report recommending funding solutions very soon. And it seems likely that an increase in the gas tax will be part of it.

House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) says he’s all ears when it comes to a possible gas tax.

“We would be willing to keep our powder dry and hear them out, listen to what the facts are then make decisions," he said.

Householder said he’s also willing to sit down with Gov. Mike DeWine to talk.

“Fran DeWine is a great cook. I’m always anxious to go out to the Governor’s residence. Last time I was out there, I ate four cookies," he said.

ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks says a 1 cent increase in the gas tax would bring in $67 million dollars that could be used to fix state and local roads.