Government & Politics

Lawmakers Consider Gas Tax Hike For Transportation Funding

Jo Ingles
Published February 6, 2019 at 6:09 PM EST
photo of Larry Householder
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder says he is willing to discuss a gas tax.

The committee reviewing the financial situation facing the Ohio Department of Transportation heard testimony for a second day today – and is expected to release a report recommending funding solutions very soon. And it seems likely that an increase in the gas tax will be part of it. 

House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) says he’s all ears when it comes to a possible gas tax.

“We would be willing to keep our powder dry and hear them out, listen to what the facts are then make decisions," he said.

Householder said he’s also willing to sit down with Gov. Mike DeWine to talk.

“Fran DeWine is a great cook. I’m always anxious to go out to the Governor’s residence. Last time I was out there, I ate four cookies," he said.

ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks says a 1 cent increase in the gas tax would bring in $67 million dollars that could be used to fix state and local roads.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
