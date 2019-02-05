The 2019 State of the Union

President Trump is delivering a State of the Union address after a delay due to the government shutdown, followed by a Democratic response delivered by former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. You can listen to our live coverage at 89.7 WKSU-FM, or watch them here.

The State of the Union follows the longest shutdown in U.S. history, and the deadline to avoid another one is in less than two weeks. NPR reporters covering the White House, Congress, immigration, national security and more are annotating his remarks live, adding context and analysis.

Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost the Georgia governor's race in November, is delivering the Democrats' response to President Trump's State of the Union address. Reporters across the NPR newsroom are annotating her remarks, adding context and analysis.

