© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Sen. Portman Hopes for Unifying Message in State of the Union Address

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published February 5, 2019 at 5:17 PM EST
a photo of Portman and Trump
ANDY CHOW
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO
Sen. Rob Portman has indicated he will support Donald Trump's re-election bid in 2020. He's hoping for a unifying message from the President's State of the Union address.

Ohio Senator Rob Portman wants to hear a unifying message from President Trump tonight. Signaling his own desire for bipartisan cooperation, the Republican Portman invited the Democratic mayor of Youngstown to be his guest for the address.

Portman says the president can bring the country together by talking about issues people agree need to be addressed, like repairing the nation’s roads and bridges.

"He’s going to I think lay out a plan for rebuilding our infrastructure that will be a little different from last year and maybe attract more support," Portman said. "Also improving job training programs is really important in Ohio and around the country. There are in-demand jobs that are not being filled because of the skills gap."

Portman also hopes the president will address trade with China and Mexico as well as the high cost of healthcare.

Tags

Government & PoliticsState of the Union AddressPresident TrumpOhio Senator Rob Portman
Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
See stories by Sarah Taylor
Related Content