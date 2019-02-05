Sen. Portman Hopes for Unifying Message in State of the Union Address

Ohio Senator Rob Portman wants to hear a unifying message from President Trump tonight. Signaling his own desire for bipartisan cooperation, the Republican Portman invited the Democratic mayor of Youngstown to be his guest for the address.

Portman says the president can bring the country together by talking about issues people agree need to be addressed, like repairing the nation’s roads and bridges.

"He’s going to I think lay out a plan for rebuilding our infrastructure that will be a little different from last year and maybe attract more support," Portman said. "Also improving job training programs is really important in Ohio and around the country. There are in-demand jobs that are not being filled because of the skills gap."

Portman also hopes the president will address trade with China and Mexico as well as the high cost of healthcare.