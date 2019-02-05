© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Murder of Shaker Heights Teacher Prompts New Domestic Violence Proposal

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published February 5, 2019 at 5:32 PM EST
janine_boyd_introduces_aisha_law_with_fellow_lawmakers_020519_-_chow.jpg
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Rep. Janine Boyd (D-Cleveland Hts.) talks about Aisha's Law.

The murder of a Shaker Heights teacher, allegedly at the hands of her estranged spouse, has prompted an effort to overhaul the way Ohio deals with domestic violence cases.

A new bill calls for activating a network of support and resources once a call is made to police. 

Rep. Janine Boyd points out that domestic violence tends to be something that repeats and escalates over time. So Boyd proposes a three-pronged system.

Once police are called to the scene of a domestic violence complaint, law enforcement conducts a screening.

If the screening shows a serious problem, a group is tasked with checking in on the alleged offender and victim. And finally, if the offender is charged with a crime and has a history of violence they would not be allowed to plea down to a lesser charge.

“Victims of abuse, domestic violence deserve to be heard, believed, and ultimately have the opportunity to pursue justice with the support they need to do just that," Boyd said. 

The bill is named for Aisha Fraser Mason, who was allegedly killed by her estranged husband Lance Mason, a former judge and state lawmaker.

Aisha Fraser, Judge Lance Mason, Lance Mason, domestic violence, domestic abuse
