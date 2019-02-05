© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

DeWine Will Deliver State of the State Address from Columbus

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 5, 2019 at 5:22 PM EST
photo of Ohio House
ANDY CHOW
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO
Gov. DeWine will deliver his first state of the state speech from the Ohio House chamber.

The date for Gov. Mike DeWine’s State of the State address is official. And he’ll bring it back to the capitol. 

DeWine’s address will take place in the Ohio House chamber March 5 at noon. 

The State of the State is moving back to a daytime event after being an evening address for the last six years, and is returning to the Statehouse, its traditional location, after being moved away for the first time in 2012. 

Gov. John Kasich held seven of his State of the State speeches at various cities throughout Ohio, but lawmakers had grown increasingly concerned about costs and travel.

DeWine has said he likes the idea of moving it around, and suggested he may take the speech on the road after this year.

