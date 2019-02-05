© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Bill to Eliminate 'Pink Tax' Wins Bipartisan Support

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 5, 2019 at 5:25 PM EST
rep_brigid_kelly__at_mic___rep_niraj_antani_behind_her_and_other_supporters_of_the_pink_tax_bills__credit_jo_ingles_.jpg
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Rep. Brigid Kelly (D-Cincinnati) with Rep. Niraj Antani (R-Dayton) and other supporters of the legislation.

Once again, a proposal to eliminate sales tax on feminine hygiene products has resurfaced in the Ohio Legislature. But this time, it has bi-partisan co-sponsors. And it has a companion bill that goes one step further.

Republican Rep. Niraj Antani from Miamisburg is co-sponsoring the bill that makes tampons and sanitary pads tax free. In the last legislature, it was proposed by Democrats and didn’t make it through the legislative process.

Antani noted that other hygienic items like toothpaste are already tax free. “And the fact that feminine hygiene products are not, frankly, is discriminatory,” he said. 

Antani has added a companion bill that also exempts tax on disposable baby diapers but it does not, at this point, include cloth or adult diapers as well. 

Tags

Government & PoliticsRep. Niraj AntaniPink Taxfeminine hygiene products
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content