Bill to Eliminate 'Pink Tax' Wins Bipartisan Support

Once again, a proposal to eliminate sales tax on feminine hygiene products has resurfaced in the Ohio Legislature. But this time, it has bi-partisan co-sponsors. And it has a companion bill that goes one step further.

Republican Rep. Niraj Antani from Miamisburg is co-sponsoring the bill that makes tampons and sanitary pads tax free. In the last legislature, it was proposed by Democrats and didn’t make it through the legislative process.

Antani noted that other hygienic items like toothpaste are already tax free. “And the fact that feminine hygiene products are not, frankly, is discriminatory,” he said.

Antani has added a companion bill that also exempts tax on disposable baby diapers but it does not, at this point, include cloth or adult diapers as well.