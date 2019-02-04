© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Legislative Aide Who Alleged Harassment Dismissed

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 4, 2019 at 5:16 PM EST
photo of the Ohio Statehouse
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Several Ohio House aides have been laid off, including one who filed a harassment complaint.

A legislative aide in the Ohio House who filed a complaint of inappropriate workplace behavior just before the election of the new speaker has lost her job. The investigation into that complaint found no wrongdoing. The Ohio House says the decision to let her go had nothing to do with her complaint.

Reducing administrative costs is the reason cited for eliminating seven legislative staffers who had served as floaters, including Marissa Reyes, who filed the complaint, which included claims against supporters of Speaker Larry Householder.

Those “floaters” are not assigned to any one member on a permanent basis. The House projects it will save about $350,000 by eliminating the positions.

The written statement issued by the House says the move was made to create more efficiency and further states anyone whose position was eliminated can apply for other positions that are available. 

The aide who filed the complaint could not be reached for comment.

Marissa Reyes, Larry Householder, Ohio House of Representatives
