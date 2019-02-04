House Speaker Says Heartbeat Bill Will be Addressed but Is Not A Priority

The leader of the Ohio House said the controversial Heartbeat Bill, which bans abortion at the point a fetal heartbeat is detected, may not be a priority, but lawmakers still want it to pass.

Speaker Larry Householder said most of his members will vote for the Heartbeat Bill but, "It will not be one of our top agenda items in the House, but it will be something members want to do and we will do it but it has to start in the Senate."

Two women Senators are set to sponsor the bill. It was vetoed twice by former Gov. John Kasich, but Gov. Mike DeWine has said he will sign it.

For the first time, the bill will have the backing of Ohio Right to Life, the state’s largest anti-abortion group.

That organization said recent appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court made it more conservative and more likely to overturn Roe vs Wade.