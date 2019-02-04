© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

House Speaker Says Heartbeat Bill Will be Addressed but Is Not A Priority

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 4, 2019 at 5:31 PM EST
heartbeat_bill_advocates__credit_statehouse_news_bureau_.jpg
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Protesters on both sides of the abortion issue appeared at the Statehouse during the last session of the General Assembly.

The leader of the Ohio House said the controversial Heartbeat Bill, which bans abortion at the point a fetal heartbeat is detected, may not be a priority, but lawmakers still want it to pass.

Speaker Larry Householder said most of his members will vote for the Heartbeat Bill but, "It will not be one of our top agenda items in the House, but it will be something members want to do and we will do it but it has to start in the Senate."

Two women Senators are set to sponsor the bill. It was vetoed twice by former Gov. John Kasich, but Gov. Mike DeWine has said he will sign it.

For the first time, the bill will have the backing of Ohio Right to Life, the state’s largest anti-abortion group.

That organization said recent appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court made it more conservative and more likely to overturn Roe vs Wade.

Tags

Government & PoliticsLarry Householderheartbeat billJohn KasichGov. Mike DeWine
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
