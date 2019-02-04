Democratic Mayor Accepts Republican Senator's Invitation to State of the Union Address

Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown is heading to Washington for the State of the Union address. The northeast Ohio Democrat will be the guest of Republican Rob Portman, the southwest Ohio-based U.S. Senator.

Credit Twitter / Twitter Jamel Tito Brown, Mayor of Youngstown

Rob Portman says he invited Tito Brown because they’ve become friends while working on things like the recent transportation grant for Youngstown.

Brown says he accepted because they’re friends--and because the Senator is open to finding solutions regardless of politics.

And he says he’ll also go to D.C. whenever he can to push a message. “I want to talk about what can happen from the federal side to help local mayors get better at providing services for their communities. Getting mayors engaged, as we do the day-to-day operations, so we need the federal government to let us be engaged in the planning as well.”

Tito Brown says fellow Democrats, Senator Sherrod Brown and Congressman Tim Ryan were also instrumental in securing the latest Transportation Department grant. It will pay for transportation links, including autonomous transit shuttles, to connect key Youngstown core city locations like Mercy Health Center, Youngstown State University, and the Youngstown Business Incubator.