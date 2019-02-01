New Speaker Seeks to Change the Culture in the Ohio House

An investigation into a complaint of inappropriate workplace behavior from an Ohio House legislative aide just before the election of the new speaker found no wrongdoing. That was the latest claim of bad behavior and inappropriate comments and actions at the Statehouse.

New House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) says the culture in the House is going to change.

Householder came back to the House in 2016 after more than a decade out of office. And he says since then, there have been allegations of racism and sexism by various staffers and even lawmakers.

“It’s become a bit of a circus here in the House and it’s really disappointed me,” Householder said.

Householder says a process is underway for hiring a human resources professional. And he says he’s been clear with members and staff that they need to be professional with everyone they encounter.

“I will not tolerate the behavior I’ve seen over the past couple of years.”

Householder says he hasn’t planned cultural sensitivity training but hasn’t ruled it out if it is necessary to change the culture in the House.