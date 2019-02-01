© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

New Speaker Seeks to Change the Culture in the Ohio House

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 1, 2019 at 3:36 PM EST
photo of Larry Householder
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Larry Householder has been disappointed in House members' conduct.

An investigation into a complaint of inappropriate workplace behavior from an Ohio House legislative aide just before the election of the new speaker found no wrongdoing. That was the latest claim of bad behavior and inappropriate comments and actions at the Statehouse.

New House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) says the culture in the House is going to change.

Householder  came back to the House in 2016 after more than a decade out of office. And he says since then, there have been allegations of racism and sexism by various staffers and even lawmakers.

“It’s become a bit of a circus here in the House and it’s really disappointed me,” Householder said. 

Householder says a process is underway for hiring a human resources professional. And he says he’s been clear with members and staff that they need to be professional with everyone they encounter.

“I will not tolerate the behavior I’ve seen over the past couple of years.”

Householder says he hasn’t planned cultural sensitivity training but hasn’t ruled it out if it is necessary to change the culture in the House.

Government & PoliticsOhio House of RepresentativesLarry Householder
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
