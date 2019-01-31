© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

DeWine Starts to Seek Budget Wish Lists from State Agencies

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published January 31, 2019 at 5:30 PM EST
mike_dewine_delivers_inauguration_address_in_statehouse_011419_-_ty_greenlees_dayton_daily_news_0.jpg
TY GREENLEES
/
DAYTON DAILY NEWS
Mike DeWine delivers inauguration address at the Statehouse earlier this month.

Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration is preparing to roll out his first proposed budget, which will likely include several big agenda items. But DeWine says there won’t be too many surprises.

As his cabinet works to craft a budget plan, Gov. Mike DeWine has already set into motion several major initiatives, such as supporting early childhood programs and addressing the drug epidemic.

“We’re doing a few things at once, it’s coming along, we’re at the process now where we’re asking every agency and every department to give us their kind of their wish list, what do they want," DeWine said.  

The budget process typically dominates the legislative calendar at the Statehouse till it’s signed, which must happen by June 30.

Because he’s a newly sworn-in governor, DeWine has until March 15 to deliver his budget proposal.

Government & PoliticsOhio Governor Mike DeWineOhio Statehouse
Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
