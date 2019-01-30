Akron Lawmaker Stands With Governor As He Extends Protections for Victims of Domestic Abuse

Gov. Mike DeWine is extending protections and access to resources for victims of domestic violence. The executive order applies to state employees and extends existing protections while making one big change.

For the first time the protections for domestic violence victims will also be provided for those in dating relationships, not just marriage. Democratic House leader Emilia Sykes joined DeWine for the signing of the order.

“Most of domestic violence and intimate partner violence hides in the shadows and if we can get people to get comfortable with coming out and disclosing what’s happening to them we can better help them and serve them as human beings," Sykes said.

Sykes sponsored a law passed last year to allow intimate partners or dating violence victims to seek civil protection orders against their abuser. The executive order takes this further by providing help such as mental health resources.

Sykes says this reflects changing dynamics in modern relationships.