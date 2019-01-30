© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Akron Lawmaker Stands With Governor As He Extends Protections for Victims of Domestic Abuse

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published January 30, 2019 at 4:43 PM EST
dewine_signs_executive_order_domestic_violence_013019_-_chow.jpg
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Rep. Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) stands to the left of Gov. Mike DeWine as he signs an executive order extending domestic violence victim protections and resources to dating violence victims and intimate partner violence victims.

Gov. Mike DeWine is extending protections and access to resources for victims of domestic violence. The executive order applies to state employees and extends existing protections while making one big change.

For the first time the protections for domestic violence victims will also be provided for those in dating relationships, not just marriage. Democratic House leader Emilia Sykes joined DeWine for the signing of the order.

“Most of domestic violence and intimate partner violence hides in the shadows and if we can get people to get comfortable with coming out and disclosing what’s happening to them we can better help them and serve them as human beings," Sykes said.

Sykes sponsored a law passed last year to allow intimate partners or dating violence victims to seek civil protection orders against their abuser. The executive order takes this further by providing help such as mental health resources.

Sykes says this reflects changing dynamics in modern relationships.

Tags

Government & Politicsdomestic abuseOhio Governor Mike DeWineRep. Emilia Sykesdomestic abuse protections
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content