Government & Politics

Committee Tasked With Finding Funds for Road Construction Projects

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published January 29, 2019 at 6:16 PM EST
Road projects are in jeopardy if more funding is not found.

Governor Mike DeWine has appointed a committee to look into new funding sources for ODOT’s big road construction projects, since the money to make those major changes and improvements has run out.

And he wants them to work fast.

The advisory committee includes experts from throughout the state representing the oil and gas industry, local government, automakers, and drivers.  Longtime former Franklin County Engineer Dean Ringle is the executive director of the County Engineers Association of Ohio, and also is part of a statewide coalition recommending a variety of solutions, including a fee on 15,000 electric vehicles and a hike in the 28 cent gas tax.

“We’ve got to come up with some fair solution that incorporates not only those that we have now, but the future of whatever might be coming for alternative fuels,” Ringle said. 

DeWine is expecting recommendations from this panel in the next few weeks. He must sign the transportation budget by March 31.

Government & PoliticsOhio gas taxODOTODOT construction fundstransportation funding
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
