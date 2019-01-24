© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Animal Advocates Say Vicious Dogs Are Often Neglected

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published January 24, 2019 at 9:49 PM EST
A photo of a dog chained.
IRINA ORLOVA
/
SHUTTERSTOCK
Dogs are being neglected by being tied or chained up for days on end without proper care.

Pro-animal groups are reading over new legislation that would strengthen laws regarding dangerous dogs and their owners. Those advocates say, if the state is going to address vicious dog attacks, then it must add another topic into the conversation.

Corey Roscoe with the Humane Society of the United States says dogs are being neglected by being tied or chained up for days on end without proper care. “They’re socially isolated, they get bored, they might suffer injuries from being out in the elements, all of these contribute to aggressive behavior.”

Roscoe says they support stronger dangerous dog laws, but argues tethering limits should also be considered.

Republican Rep. Niraj Antani of Miamisburg plans to introduce a bill to increase the penalties for the owner of a dog that causes serious injuries in an attack, from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Government & PoliticsDangerous DogsHumane Society of the United States
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
