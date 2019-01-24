© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Akron Legislator Chosen Minority Leader in Ohio House

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published January 24, 2019 at 10:50 AM EST
Photo of Emilia Sykes
STATE OF OHIO
Emilia Sykes takes over as minority leader in the Ohio House.

The election of Republican Speaker Larry Householder caused a shakeup among Ohio House Democrats as well. They’ve now picked new leadership, and for the first time women make up a majority of that team. 

Third-term Rep. Emilia Sykes of Akron announced for Minority Leader right after Fred Strahorn (D-Dayton) resigned. Strahorn, who’d been leader for five years, had voted to retain Speaker Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell), while the majority of the Democratic caucus, including Sykes, backed Larry Householder (R-Glenford) for Speaker. Sykes says Democrats know they’re in the super-minority but still want to be respected.

“We don't expect that we are going to run the Ohio House of Representatives with the numbers the way that they are. But we do expect at the very least to be heard and listened to.”

Rounding out the leadership team are Kristin Boggs of Columbus, Kent Smith of Euclid and freshman Paula Hicks Hudson, the former mayor of Toledo.

