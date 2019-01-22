© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Furloughed Ohio Federal Workers Won't Get Unemployment

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published January 22, 2019 at 6:06 PM EST
A photo of an unemployment office.
BURT LUM
/
FLICKR
Furloughed federal workers in Ohio won't receive unemployment.

Around 7,000 federal workers in Ohio aren’t receiving paychecks because of the government shutdown. And those who are furloughed won’t be offered unemployment checks from the state either. 

The DeWine administration says the Department of Job and Family Services has advised against offering jobless benefits because the state could be penalized for not following the federal rules – which will translate to a tax hike on businesses that pay into unemployment. And DeWine spokesman Dan Tierney also says those benefits would have to be taken back from those workers eventually.

“It would be unfair for us to have to go out and ask them to repay money that they would have received from this because they will be receiving the back pay at some point.”

Tierney also says the state couldn’t process unemployment benefits with computers or equipment paid for by the federal government. Three states have said they’ll defy the federal rules and offer workers jobless benefits.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
