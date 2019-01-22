DeWine Gathers Cabinet, Pledges to be "Responsive to the Public"

One week after his inauguration, Gov. Mike DeWine has gathered his nominated state agency directors to give his marching orders. DeWine focused on a message of public service.

More than two dozen appointed department heads took a group photo and posed with the governor for individual swearing-in pics, and then DeWine held his first cabinet meeting to lay out his vision.

“Cabinet members should have the attitude that we’re the servant of the people," DeWine said. "We need to understand that they are constituents we’re gonna talk about being responsive to the public.”

He added that Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will also get started on his InnovateOhio which will work on escalating the use of technology within each department.