© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

State Launches Foster Parent Recruitment Campaign

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 21, 2019 at 4:24 PM EST
an ad for foster parents
OHIO DJFS FOSTER CARE AND ADOPTION WEBSITE
The new website features information for would-be foster parents.

Ohio has nearly 16,000 children in the custody of county children’s services agencies. Gov. Mike DeWine has indicated he wants to increase the number of foster care families available to meet that need, and one effort is getting underway.  

The state has a new foster care and adoption website that gives Ohioans information on requirements and responsibilities for would-be foster parents. But Bret Crow with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says it is part of a larger public awareness campaign.

“That involves display ads, it involves social media hits, it involves key word searches.”

The number of kids in foster care has soared 28 percent in the last five years, in nearly all cases because of the opioid crisis. One of DeWine’s first executive orders was to elevate foster care priorities within the job and family services agency. 

Tags

Government & PoliticsFoster Care
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles