Government & Politics

Ohio State Rep. Who Voted Against Pay Raise Donates His to Charity

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 21, 2019 at 4:48 PM EST
Photo of Rep. John Becker
OHIO PUBLIC TV
Rep. John Becker (R-Cincinnati)

State and local elected officials are getting a raise thanks to a law passed last month. At least one legislator says he plans to give the amount of the raise away to charity because of the way it came about.

The raise was attached to a bill hiking death benefits for survivors of first responders, which became law after Gov. John Kasich’s veto was overridden. Republican Representative John Becker of Cincinnati called the process shameless and voted against the bill and the veto override. 

“You know everything that people hate about politicians is exactly what we did in this bill.”

Becker says he’ll donate the amount of the raise to a different charity every month, and is calling on other lawmakers to do the same. 

Government & Politics
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
