Government & Politics

State May Approve Medical Marijuana Use for Additional Conditions

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 16, 2019 at 6:11 PM EST
Picture of stethoscope
SHUTTERSTOCK
The State Medical Board may add six new conditions that can be legally treated with medical marijuana.

Four medical marijuana dispensaries are now open in Ohio and more are planned to come online in the future. The number of conditions for which marijuana can be used in Ohio could expand too.

There are 21 qualifying conditions for which Ohioans can use medical marijuana. They include: AIDS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy or another seizure disorder, fibromyalgia, glaucoma, hepatitis C, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, pain that is either chronic and severe or intractable, Parkinson’s disease, positive status for HIV, post-traumatic stress disorder, sickle cell anemia, spinal cord disease or injury, Tourette’s syndrome, traumatic brain injury, and ulcerative colitis.

Tessie Pollack with the State Medical Board says there are six more conditions under consideration to be added to that list.

“Autism spectrum disorder, chronic anxiety disorder, general anxiety disorder, depression, insomnia and opioid use disorder.”

Pollack says the state has until June to decide whether to add any or all of those to the list of qualifying conditions. Nearly 375 doctors have state approval to recommend medical marijuana, and more than 3500 patients have activated their registry cards.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
