Government & Politics

Legislator from Akron May Become Minority Leader in Ohio House

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published January 16, 2019 at 6:17 PM EST
Reps. Sykes, Strahorn and Celebrezze
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Rep. Emilia Sykes of Akron (at left) is seeking the minority leader position vacated by Rep. Fred Strahorn (at podium) who resigned Friday. Rep. Sykes is the only announced minority leader candidate thus far.

Ohio House Democrats will pick a new leadership team next week, more than a week after their leader resigned in the fallout from the battle over which Republican would be speaker. 

Fred Strahorn (D-Dayton) resigned on Friday, after voting for now-former Speaker Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell), who lost the overall House vote to Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford).

26 of the 38 House Democrats Strahorn led backed Householder, including David Leland (D-Columbus). He’s not seeking a leadership position in next week’s vote.

“We have some younger people that want to participate. Our caucus is 50% women now, and so we’re going to have more women in the minority leadership," Leland said. "So I think it’s going to be exciting. We’re going to have new people. It’s a new day. We have a new Speaker, new Minority Leader."

Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) is the only announced minority leader candidate. Strahorn had been minority leader for four years. Minority whip Brigid Kelly (D-Cincinnati) also supported Smith and resigned along with Strahorn.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
