Legislator from Akron May Become Minority Leader in Ohio House

Ohio House Democrats will pick a new leadership team next week, more than a week after their leader resigned in the fallout from the battle over which Republican would be speaker.

Fred Strahorn (D-Dayton) resigned on Friday, after voting for now-former Speaker Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell), who lost the overall House vote to Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford).

26 of the 38 House Democrats Strahorn led backed Householder, including David Leland (D-Columbus). He’s not seeking a leadership position in next week’s vote.

“We have some younger people that want to participate. Our caucus is 50% women now, and so we’re going to have more women in the minority leadership," Leland said. "So I think it’s going to be exciting. We’re going to have new people. It’s a new day. We have a new Speaker, new Minority Leader."

Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) is the only announced minority leader candidate. Strahorn had been minority leader for four years. Minority whip Brigid Kelly (D-Cincinnati) also supported Smith and resigned along with Strahorn.