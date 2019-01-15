© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Former Governor Finds New Role at CNN

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 15, 2019 at 6:13 PM EST
Kasich will join CNN as a political commentator.
Kasich will join CNN as a political commentator.
ALLEGRA BOVERMAN

Not long after new Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s inaugural, former Gov. John Kasich is announcing a new gig. 

Kasich has signed with CNN to be a political commentator for various shows. The news came hours after he announced that he had signed a deal with a Los Angeles-based talent agency and on the same day that Mike DeWine took office as Ohio's new governor. 

Kasich has been vague about his plans after leaving the governor’s office. But he’s a known quantity for the network since he has been interviewed on air many times about President Trump’s policies.

Kasich has been a prominent critic of Trump since July 2015 when both were running for the Republican presidential nomination. Before becoming governor, Kasich was the host of a FOX News weekend show called “Heartland.”

Kasich’s first appearance as an official commentator will be on “Cuomo Prime Time" Tuesday night.

Governor John Kasich
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau.
