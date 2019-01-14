Husted Will Oversee Workforce Transformation

Lt. Governor-elect Jon Husted has been asked to play several roles in the DeWine Administration, including overseeing workforce transformation efforts that can present a big challenge.

Researchers have said more must be done to prepare for the jobs that will be prominent 10 to 15 years from now.

A big part of that is teaching skills for new technology or technology that doesn’t even exist yet.

Husted says part of that is creating a flexible education system.

“Can we be nimble and responsive through our education and other systems to make sure we’re providing that talent, the training in an efficient way so we’re responding like that," Husted said.

Husted adds that will be attractive to new employers who are considering bringing their business to Ohio.