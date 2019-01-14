Gov. Mike DeWine Looks Toward Future at Ceremonial Inauguration

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine set his sights on working for the future in his ceremonial inauguration today.

DeWine told the crowd of family, friends and lawmakers he will be asking them to do things where the results will not be immediate but where they will be profound.

“Every government that has endured has kept its face toward the sunrise and not the sunset.”

DeWine says he plans to take steps to stem opioid abuse, invest in early childhood interventions and improve mental health care. Those are at the heart of some executive orders he issued shortly after his officially sworn in at his Cedarville home at midnight.