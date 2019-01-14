© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Gov. Mike DeWine Looks Toward Future at Ceremonial Inauguration

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 14, 2019 at 6:14 PM EST
Photo of Mike DeWine
TY GREENLEES
/
DAYTON DAILY NEWS
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gives inauguration address on Jan. 14.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine set his sights on working for the future in his ceremonial inauguration today. 

DeWine told the crowd of family, friends and lawmakers he will be asking them to do things where the results will not be immediate but where they will be profound.

“Every government that has endured has kept its face toward the sunrise and not the sunset.”

DeWine says he plans to take steps to stem opioid abuse, invest in early childhood interventions and improve mental health care. Those are at the heart of some executive orders he issued shortly after his officially sworn in at his Cedarville home at midnight.

Cedarville Ohio Governor Mike DeWine
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
