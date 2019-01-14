© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

DeWine Takes Oath of Office, Becomes Ohio's Governor

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published January 14, 2019 at 9:13 AM EST
Photo of Gov. Mike DeWine taking oath of office
John Minchillo
/
Associated Press
Gov. Mike DeWine takes the oath of office administered by his son and Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine.

Mike DeWine is officially Ohio’s Governor. At midnight DeWine became the 64th person to take the oath of office.

Surrounded by family and friends on his farm in Cedarville, Mike DeWine was sworn in as Governor of Ohio.

"And shall support protect and defend the constitution of the United States of America and the constitution of the state of Ohio so help me God," DeWine said.

The longtime Republican politician began his career in public service in 1977 as the Greene County prosecutor. From there DeWine became a state senator, a U.S. Congressman, Lt. Governor, U.S. Senator and most recently Ohio Attorney General.

DeWine signed six executive orders immediately after taking office, including an anti-discrimination policy that includes gender identity and pregnant women as protected classes.

Tags

Government & PoliticsAttorney General Mike DeWinegovernorOhio
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow