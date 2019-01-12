Frank LaRose Sworn In As Ohio Secretary of State In Akron

Frank LaRose was sworn-in as Ohio’s 51st Secretary of State over the weekend before a crowd of friends, colleagues and politicians from both sides of the aisle.

The ceremony in the main concourse of the Ocasek Building included the First Apostolic Faith Church choir along with remarks from Sen. Rob Portman, and even members of Boy Scout Troop 380 -- of which LaRose is an alum -- leading the Pledge of Allegiance.

Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro – a Democrat – said she’s excited to see what the Republican LaRose will accomplish.

“Frank has a track record with him. He tries to work across party lines. I don’t have to tell anyone that the state is very partisan, so that’s a difficult role to be able to accomplish things like redistricting, where he worked across party lines with [State] Sen. Vern Sykes.”

After being sworn-in, the 39-year-old LaRose stressed that he feels his generation is the one that will make government work like it’s supposed to again.