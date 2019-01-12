© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Frank LaRose Sworn In As Ohio Secretary of State In Akron

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published January 12, 2019 at 11:00 PM EST
1 of 2
Frank LaRose was surrounded by family -- including his three daughters -- as he was sworn-in by Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor.
KABIR BHATIA
2 of 2
Members of the First Apostolic Faith Church choir closed the swearing-in ceremony for Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
KABIR BHATIA

Frank LaRose was sworn-in as Ohio’s 51st Secretary of State over the weekend before a crowd of friends, colleagues and politicians from both sides of the aisle.

The ceremony in the main concourse of the Ocasek Building included the First Apostolic Faith Church choir along with remarks from Sen. Rob Portman, and even members of Boy Scout Troop 380 -- of which LaRose is an alum -- leading the Pledge of Allegiance.

Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro – a Democrat – said she’s excited to see what the Republican LaRose will accomplish.

“Frank has a track record with him. He tries to work across party lines. I don’t have to tell anyone that the state is very partisan, so that’s a difficult role to be able to accomplish things like redistricting, where he worked across party lines with [State] Sen. Vern Sykes.”

After being sworn-in, the 39-year-old LaRose stressed that he feels his generation is the one that will make government work like it’s supposed to again.

Frank LaRose Sworn In As Ohio Secretary of State In Akron
Frank LaRose's inaugural speech

Tags

Government & PoliticsFrank LaRoseOhio Secretary of StateElection 2018Ilene ShapiroSen. Rob Portman
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content