Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

The Inauguration of Mike DeWine

WKSU | By Andrew Meyer
Published January 11, 2019 at 11:37 AM EST

Mike DeWine is now officially the Governor of Ohio. He delivered his inaugural address during a ceremony at the Statehouse Monday afternoon. You can hear the address at 8 p.m. on WKSU. You can also watch the event here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hE_B0qdqycg

Government & PoliticsMike DeWineOhio governorElection 2018inauguration
