Government & Politics

Governor-Elect DeWine May Bring State of State Address Back to Columbus

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published January 11, 2019 at 4:41 PM EST
photo of the Ohio Statehouse
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The Ohio Statehouse, which could be the location of the next State of the State address.

On Monday, incoming Gov. Mike DeWine will bring a public inauguration back inside the Statehouse for the first time in 52 years, since Gov. Jim Rhodes took the oath of office in the Rotunda in 1967. He also may bring back another tradition to the state capital.

In 2011, Gov. John Kasich delivered his first State of the State speech to a joint session of the House and Senate where it typically had been done – in the House chamber. But union protestors disrupted the speech several times, so he took the next seven speeches to communities around the state.

DeWine says he’s thinking about his upcoming speech. “I’m inclined to do the first one here," DeWine said, referring to the statehouse. "So we’ll kind of see, nothing official yet, but I’m inclined to do the first one here.”

DeWine says taking the speech on the road is a good idea, so that agency directors can see what’s happening at the local level. Lawmakers had embraced Kasich’s State of the State road trips at first, but over time began to raise concerns about cost and travel.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
