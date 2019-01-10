© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Kasich Touts Pfizer Donation for Appalachian Program

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published January 10, 2019 at 4:48 PM EST
Photo of John Kasich
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
John Kasich

A major drug manufacturer is pumping half a million dollars into a program that helps at-risk kids in Appalachia. Gov. John Kasich is touting this donation as a major step forward but insists more must be done on the local level.

Kasich says it’s all hands on deck when it comes to helping the youth of Appalachia who often face issues of poverty and drug abuse.

He says a $500,000 donation from Pfizer will give the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio a boost but urges community members to step up and help each other.

“Don’t wait around, waiting for somebody to show up to solve your problem. You need to take ahold of it yourself and you need to drive the change you want at the community level and everybody can do something.”

Kasich added $20 million in the capital budget to help support new and existing community centers.

Tags

Government & PoliticsGov. John Kasichpovertydrugs
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content