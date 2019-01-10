Husted Sends Out Last Round of Voter Notifications

In the final days as Secretary of State, incoming Lt. Gov. Jon Husted has sent out a final round of notifications for Ohioans who are in danger of being kicked off the voter registration rolls.

More than 275,000 people in Ohio will receive final notifications by mail, warning them that they must update or confirm their voter registration. If they don’t take action they will be removed from the voter rolls.

The so-called “voter purge” was the subject of a long court battle. The U.S. Supreme Court ultimately decided last year that the process Husted was using was acceptable.

An inactive voter has six years to either vote in an election or update their information before the secretary of state’s office moves to clear them from the rolls.

Husted says the process has been used by his Republican and Democratic predecessors. But critics say Husted takes an overly aggressive approach to cleaning the rolls and it restricts voter rights.