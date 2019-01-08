© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

More Changes Possible in Ohio House Leadership Positions

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published January 8, 2019 at 5:32 PM EST
fred_strahorn_speaks_at_dais_with_larry_householder_watching_010719_-_chow.jpg
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Rep. Fred Strahorn (D-Cincinnati) speaks as newly-elected speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) looks on.

The vote that made Larry Householder the Speaker of the Ohio House again 14 years after he left that position was the end of the months-long battle to lead the chamber, but it’s the beginning of some new work and potentially some more big changes ahead.

Householder got half of his 52 votes from Republicans, half from Democrats. Ryan Smith won a majority of the Republican caucus but only got 46 votes total. Householder says votes for the rest of the new leadership team in the House will come in time.

“I think both of these caucuses right now are fractured," he said. "I’ve actually encouraged the Democrats to take their time as well in looking at their leadership.”

Democrats selected Fred Strahorn as their leader in an informal leadership vote last month. But Strahorn supported Smith, and 26 of his 38-member caucus backed Householder – leading to speculation that a shakeup among the minority leadership could be possible.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio House of RepresentativesSpeaker of the HouseLarry Householder
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content