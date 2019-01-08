Lt. Governor-Elect Husted Will Lead New State Agency

Governor-elect Mike DeWine has tapped his lieutenant governor to carry out several responsibilities after he takes office.

Jon Husted will lead the effort to utilize new technologies in state government as the director of InnovateOhio, created in law just last month. He says this new office will help streamline the process between Ohioans and state government services.

“We want to take every touch that we have with the people of the state of Ohio and improve that interaction that will create better customer service, it will create better outcomes in the work that we do in state government it will also save tax dollars,” Husted said.

Husted added he’d go into further details later about exactly what InnovateOhio will be doing.

He will also lead the governor’s workforce transformation office and the initiative to reduce business regulations.