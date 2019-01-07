Nonprofit Offers Financial Help to Furloughed Government Workers

A Cleveland organization is offering interest-free loans to local workers on furlough from the government shutdown.

The Hebrew Free Loan Association, or HFLA, of Northeast Ohio is a nonprofit lender that can provide up to $10,000 dollars in loans to responsible people in need.

Michal Marcus is the executive director of HFLA. She explains who could qualify.

“If someone could easily get a normal interest rate at a bank then we might not be the answer. But if you’re not able to access a traditional lending source, and you’re able to pay, then we’re happy to help.”

It normally takes a few weeks to apply for and receive a loan, but HFLA is trying to expedite the process for government workers.

Loans under $3,000 must be paid off within 15 months, loans between $3,001 and $5,000 must be paid off within 24 months, and any loan higher than that must be paid off within 36 months.

Those interested can apply online.