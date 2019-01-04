Stark County Sheriff Will Take Over Dog Warden's Office

The Stark County Sheriff is assuming the duties of the county’s dog warden.

The move by Stark County Government this week gives Sheriff George Maier and his deputies the power to impound stray dogs. The Sheriff’s office will also be able to investigate related crimes that may be beyond the dog warden’s jurisdiction.

Brant Luther is the Stark County Administrator. He says this move will help the county protect more dogs.



“A dog warden can only enforce a certain restricted, very small, very narrow part of the Revised Code. The sheriff’s officer can enforce any part of the Ohio Revised Code. Deputy dog wardens and the dog warden in the past have been limited to what they could do at the scene,” he said.



Luther said the current dog warden will help the Sheriff oversee the office. The change goes into effect March 1.

