Government & Politics

Kasich Considers Body Cam Bill

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 4, 2019 at 2:01 PM EST
Most footage from officer body cameras would be public record.

Among the bills Gov. John Kasich is still considering whether he’ll sign is one that will allow some video from body cameras worn by police agencies to be hidden from the public.  But the bill has a lot of support.
 
Co-sponsor Rep. Niraj Antani (R) says there are exceptions when police body cameras are not subject to public records laws. Those include images of victims in some cases, such as sex crimes, and video of the interior of private businesses and homes in many situations.

“We want to make sure criminals and creeps aren’t seeing inside your home to see where you keep your gun, where you keep your jewelry, where your daughter sleeps.”

Communities, police, civil rights and media groups have said the bill is needed. Antani says the legislation, which passed unanimously, doesn’t mandate police agencies wear body cameras.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
