Ohioans Are Taking the First Step Toward Getting Medical Marijuana

Thousands of Ohioans have already received the paperwork they need to access medical marijuana and are ready to get it when it becomes available.

The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program has more than 350 doctors, and the Ohio Pharmacy Department has been accepting patient registrations for nearly a month. There are 4,964 recommendations in the Patient and Caregiver Registry. Of those, 3,575 people have activated their registry cards. Ohioans with 21 different medical conditions are eligible to participate in the program when it comes online. Officials say they expect that to happen on a limited basis in early January.