© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohioans Are Taking the First Step Toward Getting Medical Marijuana

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 2, 2019 at 5:45 AM EST
Photo of marijuana leaves
JO INGLES
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO
More than 3,500 people have activated their marijuana registry cards.

Thousands of Ohioans have already received the paperwork they need to access medical marijuana and are ready to get it when it becomes available.

The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program has more than 350 doctors, and the Ohio Pharmacy Department has been accepting patient registrations for nearly a month. There are 4,964 recommendations in the Patient and Caregiver Registry. Of those, 3,575 people have activated their registry cards. Ohioans with 21 different medical conditions are eligible to participate in the program when it comes online. Officials say they expect that to happen on a limited basis in early January.

Tags

Government & Politicsmedical marijuanaOhio Medical Marijuana Control ProgramOhio Pharmacy Board
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content