Government & Politics

Bill Beagle Faces Backlash Over Abortion Vote

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 29, 2018 at 9:23 AM EST
photo of Bill Beagle
OHIO LEGISLATURE

Backers of the six week abortion ban known as the “Heartbeat Bill” are upset after lawmakers’ attempt to override Gov. John Kasich’s veto failed. And some of them are retaliating against the Republican state senator who flipped his vote at the last minute.

Longtime “Heartbeat Bill” supporter Lori Viars is not happy with Sen. Bill Beagle. He voted for the bill earlier this month but didn’t vote to override the veto. Now Viars sees Beagle as a traitor and wants him fired from a new job with Ohio’s Treasurer-Elect Robert Sprague.

“This is not acceptable and his betrayal should not be rewarded. Bill Beagle lied,” Viars said.

Beagle’s Facebook page has been inundated with messages from angry constituents who are circulating a petition to get Beagle fired. Beagle has not responded to a request for an interview on the subject.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
