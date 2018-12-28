© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Obhof Looks to Next Year for Stand Your Ground and Red Flag Bills

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published December 28, 2018 at 5:28 PM EST
Larry Obhof
Andy Chow
/
Statehouse News
Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) wants to revisit the "red flag law."

The Ohio Senate President says he’s eyeing two high-profile gun laws for next year. The issues fall on both sides of the gun control debate.

Republican Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) said he’d like to revisit a self-defense bill that eliminates the “duty to retreat” provision.

Somewhat surprisingly, Obhof said he’d also like to take a closer look at the “red flag law,” which allows a court to take firearms away from a person who poses a threat to themselves or others.

But he said the current proposal from Gov. John Kasich is flawed.

“I think that the majority of us didn’t think that it accounted for due process properly of that it allowed right to counsel maybe in all the circumstances where it should,” he said.

Governor-elect Mike DeWine has said he’d also be open to signing a “red flag law.”

Government & PoliticsOhio SenateLarry ObhofMike DeWineJohn Kasichred flag lawStand Your Ground
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
