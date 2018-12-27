© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Senate Comes Up Short in Attempt to Override Gov. Kasich's Veto of Heartbeat Bill

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published December 27, 2018 at 9:25 PM EST
protestors
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Opponents of the “Heartbeat Bill” rally in front of the Ohio Statehouse.";s:

The Ohio House had the votes to override Gov. John Kasich’s veto of a controversial ban on abortion at the point a fetal heartbeat is detected. The Senate tried to follow suit but, in the end, it couldn't. 

The override attempt was one vote short in the Senate. 

Lori Viars with the Conservative Republican Leadership Committee and Warren County Right to Life said this isn’t the end for the bill. “We’re not about to give up.  We’ve done this for eight years and there are unborn babies' lives depending on this and we are not going to give up. We’ll be back here in a few weeks.”

Jaime Miracle of NARAL ProChoice Ohio views this as a temporary victory. “Our people will be back fighting this whenever it comes up- this or any other abortion restriction.

If the new General Assembly seated in January passes the bill, Governor-elect Mike DeWine has said he would sign it.

Although the so-called Heartbeat Bill didn't pass, Congress did pass a bill last week that bans dilation and evacuation (D&E) abortion procedures, even in the case of rape or incest.

