© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Report Outlines Steps That Ohio Lawmakers Should Take to Aid Driverless Vehicle Industry

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published December 24, 2018 at 9:06 PM EST
photo of autonomous shuttle vehicle
KAREN KASLER
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO
Some autonomous vehicles -- such as this one parked at COSI -- are running as shuttles in downtown Columbus.

Both outgoing Gov. John Kasich and incoming Gov. Mike DeWine have talked about autonomous vehicles in Ohio’s economy. State lawmakers say they’ve been studying the industry for the last 14 months, and they’ve now issued a report on what they can do to help.

The report condenses what was learned over six hearings before the House Transportation and Public Safety Committee. Chair Doug Green (R-Mt. Orab) said though other states are further ahead, Ohio needs to catch up. He says it can do so by maintaining and repairing current infrastructure while also integrating new technologies – and also by reviewing existing state law.

“We need to inventory the Ohio Revised Code to make sure there isn’t a stumbling block to the technology,” Green said.

Green says autos that can drive themselves almost without any driver input could be widely deployed in Ohio starting in a few months, and that level 5 vehicles – with full automation in all conditions – are expected in 2035.

Tags

Government & Politicsautonomous vehicles
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content