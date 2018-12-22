© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Farm Bill Includes Provisions to Improve Water Quality

WKSU | By Elizabeth Miller
Published December 22, 2018 at 11:00 PM EST
pic8.jpg
WKSU
Lake Erie has faced dangerous algal blooms.

The federal Farm Bill that's now been signed into law includes provisions to protect water quality. In Lake Erie, agriculture is one of the primary sources of nutrients that leads to toxic algae. 
 

There’s more funding in the new Farm Bill to protect critical conservation areas including western Lake Erie, Saginaw Bay and Green Bay. 
 
Farmers upstream from those watersheds may get more help implementing voluntary programs like cover crops that help prevent nutrient runoff. Matt Doss is with the Great Lakes Commission. "The Great Lakes are going to be in a better position for securing funding for priority watersheds within the Great Lakes where we know that agricultural operations are having a negative impact on water quality and habitat," he said.
 
Past Ohio projects have focused on water quality monitoring and increasing farmer access to technical assistance. The legislation also recommends the Agriculture Secretary encourage practices that relate to water quality and protect source water.
 

Tags

Government & PoliticsLake ErieFarm BillGreat Lakes CommissionMatt Dosstoxic algae
Elizabeth Miller
See stories by Elizabeth Miller
Related Content