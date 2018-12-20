© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

State Inspector Says Prison Program Rife with Fraud, Waste and Abuse

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published December 20, 2018 at 6:15 PM EST
photo of prison bars
WIKIMEDIA
Inspector General says there's rampant abuse in prison vocational program.

The head of Ohio’s government watchdog agency has found what he’s calling “rampant fraud, waste and abuse” in the inmate vocational training program that operates 33 shops at 13 prisons.

Inspector general Randall Meyer says Department of Rehabilitation and Correction employees used their positions with Ohio Penal Industries for personal gain. Meyer says he found 26 examples of wrongdoing including free repairs on personal vehicles, inmate labor used for personal tasks, and spending on dairy barns at London and Marion that were closed before they were ever used.

“The dairy barns themselves, once the bonds come through and all the interest is paid on that, it's $13 million.”

Meyer also notes free custom made furniture, including a table and chairs valued at more than $9,000 given to Rep. Larry Householder, who’s locked in a battle with Speaker Ryan Smith to lead the House next year. The furniture has been returned. The prisons department says aggressive actions have been taken, including leadership and personnel changes.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
