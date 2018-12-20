Foodbank Leader Says New SNAP Requirements Will Cost Taxpayers

Gov. John Kasich signed a bill this week increasing how often food assistance recipients must be certified for eligibility. And the move is drawing fire from the state’s foodbanks.

House Bill 119 requires people on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to be certified every quarter, as opposed to annually, as it is now. Backers of the legislation say the purpose is to uncover fraud more quickly.

But Lisa Hamler-Fugitt, executive director of the Ohio Association of Foodbanks, says the new rules will cost taxpayers money.

“This is absolutely a misguided proposal that is going to do nothing more than create administrative bureaucracies on a program that is extremely impactful to individuals who receive the benefits.”

In addition to changing SNAP, House Bill 119 also changes the frequency for Medicaid verification from yearly to quarterly.