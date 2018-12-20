© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Foodbank Leader Says New SNAP Requirements Will Cost Taxpayers

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published December 20, 2018 at 9:33 PM EST
1 of 2
Lisa Hamler-Fugitt of the Ohio Association of Foodbanks says the new rules will cause more people to need assistance from food banks, soup kitchens and food pantries.
2 of 2
Lisa Hamler-Fugitt of the Ohio Association of Foodbanks says the new rules will cause more people to need assistance from food banks, soup kitchens and food pantries.

Gov. John Kasich signed a bill this week increasing how often food assistance recipients must be certified for eligibility. And the move is drawing fire from the state’s foodbanks.

House Bill 119 requires people on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to be certified every quarter, as opposed to annually, as it is now. Backers of the legislation say the purpose is to uncover fraud more quickly.

But Lisa Hamler-Fugitt, executive director of the Ohio Association of Foodbanks, says the new rules will cost taxpayers money.

“This is absolutely a misguided proposal that is going to do nothing more than create administrative bureaucracies on a program that is extremely impactful to individuals who receive the benefits.”

In addition to changing SNAP, House Bill 119 also changes the frequency for Medicaid verification from yearly to quarterly.

Tags

Government & PoliticsSNAP benefitsLisa Hamler-Fugittfood banks
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content