Government & Politics

Equality Ohio Cautiously Optimistic DeWine Might Continue Kasich Order

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published December 20, 2018 at 6:22 PM EST
A photo of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
A spokesman for Mike DeWine says the Governor-elect is reviewing Gov. Kasich's executive orders.

LGBTQ advocates are cautiously optimistic about the future of an executive order signed by Gov. John Kasich that bars discrimination against transgender state employees.

The order adds gender identity to the list of workplace protections -- but it expires when Kasich leaves office on January 14. Alana Jochum, executive director of Equality Ohio, says she was encouraged by a statement made by governor-elect Mike DeWine on the campaign trail that he supports the rights of gay couples to adopt. And she's hopeful he will continue the new anti-discrimination order.

“We know that his team is evaluating it and hope that he will continue this common-sense protection for the best and brightest talent to be able to bring their full selves to work for our Ohio state government.”

Equality Ohio had given DeWine an “F” rating on its election scorecard for several reasons, including his support of the state’s same-sex marriage ban while attorney general. A spokesman for the governor-elect says DeWine is reviewing Kasich's executive orders and will make decisions on them after his inauguration.

Government & PoliticsLGBT RightsMike DeWineGov. John KasichEquality OhioAlana Jochum
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
