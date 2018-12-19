© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Secretary of State's Office Returns Money Saved to State's General Fund

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 19, 2018 at 6:17 AM EST
Jon Husted
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Jon Husted is serving his final month as Ohio's Secretary of State. In January, he'll become lieutenant governor.

The incoming lieutenant governor says the office he now holds has saved so much money that he wants to give some back to the state. 

Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted didn’t request money in the current state budget, saying online operations are helping him keep costs and staff levels low. Here he is in December of 2016.

“We have cut the staff in our office by a third and by using technology, we have been able to improve our services and cut costs.”

While Husted’s office manages elections, it doesn’t buy voting machines. And new business filings through his office are at an all-time high. Husted is asking to transfer $10 million from his office to the state’s general revenue fund. That will still leave $8 million, which he says is twice as much as when he took office in 2011.

Jo Ingles
