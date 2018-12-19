Brown Talks About What's at Stake in ACA Ruling

Enrollment in health insurance offered through the Affordable Care Act dropped four percent this year, and there’s some uncertainty about its future following a federal judge’s decision.

The judge in Texas ruled the law unconstitutional Friday over its requirement that people enroll even though the Trump Administration has repealed that mandate.

Senator Sherrod Brown says the Affordable Care Act is still the law of the land and that no one’s insurance is changing right away. But he also says there’s a lot at stake if this ruling is upheld.

“Tax credits to help you afford insurance will be gone; protections for those Americans with pre-existing conditions will be gone; limits on how much you pay out of pocket each year would be gone. So while Republicans who have tried to repeal the Affordable Care Act celebrated this Texas decision, most of America decidedly did not.”

If the judge’s ruling is upheld on appeal, the case could end up before the Supreme Court.