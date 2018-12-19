At His Last Public Appearance as Governor, John Kasich Has Advice for GOP

In what’s being billed as his last public appearance as governor, John Kasich says there’s a reason why Ohio Republicans held the state’s top offices and many legislative seats when their colleagues in other areas of the country didn’t.

Kasich said this November’s election was good for Republicans because Ohioans don’t want change.

“Why change? Things are pretty good. I’ve got a job, my wages are going up, I’ve got health care,” Kasich said.

Kasich said Republicans still have problems because they don’t have enough women, young people, college educated supporters and minorities. He said Republicans need to start speaking to issues that matter to those groups. He made his comments at the Columbus Metropolitan Club.